Yamaha receivers join Denon's by offering hardware Xbox video fix

Yamaha on Thursday announced that owners of its earliest 8K-compatible receivers, including the V6A, will be eligible for a "future hardware update" starting in fall 2021.

The fix is designed specifically to fix an inability to display video from an Xbox Series X or Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics card at 4K resolution and a 120Hz frame rate. The company says that PlayStation 5 owners aren't affected. Yamaha hasn't specified the fix but says there will be more information coming this summer, but we at CNET say it's unlikely to be a dongle. Yamaha says that customers should register their devices for more information.

Meanwhile, owners of new 2020 and 2021 8K-compatible Marantz and Denon receivers are able to request a free hardware dongle that's designed to fix problems with 4K/120Hz video playback.

Denon's SPK618 HDMI adapter is designed to remedy compatibility problems between 8K A/V receivers and PS5, Xbox Series gaming consoles and graphics cards. The companies affected also suggest users can connect the gaming console directly to the TV and then use HDMI eARC to feed the receiver.

Affected 8K-compatible receivers Brand Model numbers Denon AVR-A110, AVR-X4700H, AVR-X3700H, AVR-X2700H, AVR-S960H Marantz SR8015, SR7015, SR6015, SR5015, NR1711 Yamaha RX-V4A, RX-V6A , RX-A2A, TSR-70

Most 4K TVs and receivers are able to handle signals at 60Hz but the latest sources can offer 120Hz for smoother motion. However, gamers would encounter a black screen when connecting these sources to a TV via these receivers at 4K/120Hz.

According to one report, the problem is a result of a Panasonic-sourced chipset used for the 8K video sections in affected receiver models.

Denon users can sign up for the adapter here and Marantz owners here.

Update, May 20: Adds new information from Yamaha.