The big Amazon Prime Day blowout sale is on now -- it started on Monday, July 15, and is running for 48 hours. This year's Prime Day will be a great opportunity to get started with your smart home or expand on it, with deals on a variety of connected gadgets. But don't just feel like you have to stick with Amazon -- rival retailer Walmart is challenging the shopping giant with their its own sale, including big savings on Google Home and Nest security products.

If the time has come to smarten up your home, look no further. A bunch of smart speakers with Google Assistant and Nest security products can be found at Walmart, many with considerable discounts. Here are our picks.

Google Home Mini (save $24)



The Google Home Mini is a great alternative to the Amazon Echo Dot. Like the Dot, it packs a lot of smarts into a small and affordable package. If you'd rather center your home around Google Assistant instead of Alexa, this is a great place to start, and this is a great time to jump in. The $25 price makes the Mini an easy splurge. Note that this deal and the following deals on Google Home products are currently the same at Best Buy and Walmart.

Google Home (save $60)

Want bigger sound? The full-size Google Home is $69, a savings of $60. The original Google Home mixes smarts and sound quality well for a reasonable price. Google's first smart speaker was designed to compete with the Amazon Echo, and it does so handily, with plenty of features thanks to the built-in Google Assistant. The $69 price is a good deal that mirrors Amazon's similar one on the Echo.

Google Nest Hub (save $70)

While it's not the lowest price we've seen, $79 for the Nest Hub is still a decent deal, and the Nest Hub is still our favorite smart display, despite tough new competition. If you want a smart speaker with a touchscreen for extra visuals, this is the one to get. It's particularly great as a family photo frame and as a kitchen assistant.

Google Home Max (save $150)

The Max was recently on sale for $212, so it could drop again, but $249 is still a bargain. Google's premium smart speaker uses the same assistant as the rest, but soups up the sound quality so your music booms. It's one of the better premium smart speakers out there -- and this price is much easier to swallow than the original $400.

Some other noteworthy deals in this sale:

It's worth noting that virtually every Amazon Echo smart device will be on sale during Prime Day, and in fact the Echo Dot has already been slashed to just $25 -- same as the Google Home Mini.

This story was published earlier and has been updated to confirm that the deals mentioned are still available.

