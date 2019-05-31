Get the Google Nest Hub for just $67

Enlarge Image Angela Lang/CNET

Rick Broida, CNET's Cheapskate, is out for a few days on vacation but that doesn't mean we're going stop serving up deals in his absence.

We've got a couple of deals today, the first of which is the Google Nest Hub -- formerly called the Google Home Hub -- which carries a list price of $149. Mass Genie has it on sale as a Power Deal for $66.99 when you enter the coupon code GHHUBSHC at checkout. You have to sign up for Mass Genie to make a purchase. Shipping is free. This is a buck cheaper than the previous low price.

Editor Andrew Gebhart liked the Google Home Hub a lot -- you can read his full review here.

Read more: Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display coming in June for $90

Nintendo 2DS XL + Mario Kart 7 for $130 at Target

Enlarge Image Target

Our bonus deal today is the Nintendo 2DS XL/Mario Kart 7 bundle. Target has it for $130 or $20 off. Mario Kart 7 is pre-installed.

You can read CNET's full review of the Nintendo 2DS XL here.

Father's Day is just 2 weeks away

Today is the last day of May, which means that you have just 2 full weekends before Father's Day (June 16). Rick recently updated his affordable Father's Day picks (and his cheap grad gifts, too), and we have a full slate of buying guides if you're still shopping for gifts -- or if you haven't even started.

Read more: The Cheapskate's top Father's Day 2019 gift picks

Read more: CNET's 2019 Father's Day gift guide

Read more: The Cheapskate's top gift picks for grads

Read more: CNET's 2019 graduation gift guide

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!