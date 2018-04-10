Vizio's 2018 sound bars get on board the Atmos train

Vizio

Vizio has announced four new sound bars for 2018 -- three of which will include Dolby Atmos (though not DTS:X) for the first time.

Three of the bars will incorporate a wireless subwoofer while two of them will also include rear speakers. The fourth is a straight sound bar with onboard subwoofers as well as Dolby Virtual:X.

The 2018 models are as follows:

A 46-inch 5.1.4 Atmos sound bar



A 46-inch 3.1.2 Atmos sound bar



A 36-inch 5.1.2 Atmos sound bar



A 36-inch 2.1 sound bar



The 36-inch 2.1 sound bar with built-in dual subwoofers is a single bar which lacks many of the features of the more expensive models but at least incorporates Bluetooth like the others.

The three Atmos bars will include Wi-Fi connectivity and with that comes Google Chromecast. Chromecast enables users to stream from apps such as Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio and Google Play Music. It also allows voice control via the Google Assistant.

Vizio released one of our favorite budget sound bars last year, the SB3621n-e8, so we have high hopes for the new range. Especially as the market has yet to see a budget Atmos sound bar of which we're hoping at least one of these to be.

Yamaha and Samsung both released their first Atmos sound bars in 2016, but despite having waited this long it doesn't appear Vizio has lost too much ground. Only now is there enough content to warrant buying an Atmos system, and those competitive bars were north of $1400 when they appeared. The Vizio bars are likely to cost a lot less.

Availability is "late Summer 2018" with pricing and model numbers yet to be announced.