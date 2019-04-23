Verizon to offer YouTube TV to wireless and Fios customers

Sarah Tew/CNET

Verizon has teamed up with Google to offer YouTube TV to its wireless, 5G Home and Fios broadband customers.

Customers will be able to subscribe to YouTube TV through Verizon, the companies said in a statement Tuesday.

Verizon said it'll offer "unique, high-value YouTube TV promotions" to its customers but didn't offer specifics on pricing or availability. A representative for the carrier said it will have more to share later this year.

"We were first in the world to bring commercial 5G to our customers and now another first on the content front as we offer our customers access to YouTube TV on whatever platform they choose," Erin McPherson, head of content strategy and acquisition for Verizon, said in the statement.

Now playing: Watch this: Tips and tricks to master YouTube TV

YouTube TV, one of several services that delivers live TV over the Internet, recently raised its price to $50 per month. The service is available nationwide and includes more than 70 channels, including local ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC networks in most markets.

Originally published April 23, 7:59 a.m. PT.

Update, 8:39 a.m.: Adds more information on YouTube TV and Verizon partnership.