Verizon expands its 5G Home rollout to parts of six new cities

Angela Lang/CNET

Verizon's 5G rollout is continuing in 2021, and it's starting with the expansion of its 5G Home broadband offering to six new cities. On Thursday the nation's largest carrier announced that it will begin turning on the new service in parts of Arlington, TX; Miami, FL; Anaheim, CA; San Francisco, CA and St. Louis, MO on Jan. 14.

On Jan. 28 the carrier will add parts of Pheonix, AZ to its roster, raising the count of its 5G Home locations to parts of 18 cities around the country. Where exactly the new service will be available in each of the new cities was not immediately known, but those interested should be able to check their addresses on Verizon's website.

An alternative to traditional high-speed cable providers like Comcast or Charter Spectrum, the 5G Home service utilizes Verizon's high-frequency millimeter-wave 5G network and offers "typical" download speeds of 300 Mbps (with peaks that can reach up to 1 Gbps). The service runs $50 per month with certain "qualifying" Verizon wireless plans or $70 if you don't have the right, or any, Verizon wireless service.

There are no contracts for internet service and taxes and fees, as well as a router, are already included in the pricing. In a bid to get people to switch to its service the carrier is giving new customers a "free Amazon Smart Home Bundle" that includes an Echo Show 5, Ring Stick Up Cam, Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug. Verizon is also offering a free year of the new Discovery Plus streaming service to new 5G Home users.

Beyond announcing the new 5G Home cities, Verizon also said that it will be turning on its mobile millimeter-wave network in parts of Colorado Springs, CO; Columbia, SC and Knoxville, TN "later this month." With those new markets, Verizon's fastest version of its 5G network will be available in parts of 64 cities around the country.