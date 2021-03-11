Verizon 5G Home comes to 10 more cities

Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

Verizon is expanding 5G Home to another 10 cities across the US starting March 11. The carrier said Thursday it aims to bring 5G services to 100 million people in the next 12 months. The expansion comes after Verizon spent $53 billion on radio airwaves to boost its 5G services earlier Thursday.

Verizon 5G Home will be launching in March in parts of San Diego, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Salt Lake City, Utah; Hartford, Connecticut; Louisville, Kentucky; Cleveland and Cincinnati, Ohio; Charlotte, North Carolina; Omaha, Nebraska; and Kansas City, Missouri.

Customers who sign up for Verizon 5G Home will get a free 12-month Discovery Plus streaming service subscription.

Verizon 5G Home has speeds of up to 1Gbps, with no data limits. It costs $50 a month for those who have a Verizon mobile plan costing $30 a month or more; and $70 a month if not. It's currently available in 18 cities.