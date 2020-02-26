Sarah Tew/CNET

Do you have older smart TV that's not so smart? Maybe it has a clunky interface or doesn't offer newer channels like Philo and Disney Plus. Or do you have an old Roku that's a little sluggish, with a remote that lacks TV power and volume buttons? Sounds like it's time for an upgrade.

Presto: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the . That's $20 off the regular price, and it entitles you to a free three-month CBS All Access Subscription. Star Trek Picard, anyone? (Note that CBS owns CNET.)

Updated for 2019 to include a long-range remote with volume and voice controls, this is "the best 4K streamer for the money," according to CNET's David Katzmaier and Ty Pendlebury. (Read their Streaming Stick Plus review to learn more.) I'm a longtime Roku fan myself. I definitely prefer the interface to that of Amazon's Fire TV, though I do wish Roku offered the latter's capability to play games like Quiplash.

Meanwhile, you can enjoy three months of CBS All Access -- either the Limited Commercials or Commercial Free plan, though I can't imagine why anyone would choose the former. (This is for new subscribers only.) After that extended trial, you can continue at the regular rate of $5.99 or $9.99, respectively, though you can also cancel if you like.

So here's your chance to get a terrific media streamer and binge your way through Picard, two seasons of Star Trek Discovery, three seasons of The Good Fight (with a fourth kicking off in April) and so on.

Now playing: Watch this: Roku Streaming Stick Plus streams 4K and HDR for less

