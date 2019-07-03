'Turbocharged' AI flu vaccine to be tested in US soon, report says

The flu vaccine isn't perfect, but Australian scientists are trying to make it work better. Researchers at Flinders University in South Australia developed a way to use artificial intelligence to create a "turbocharged" flu vaccine. The computer program, called Sam, is set for a trial in the US soon, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
Professor Nikolai Petrovsky reportedly told the ABC that Sam could be trained and then learn to create new drugs. The researchers had Sam experiment with existing drugs that were known to work and also those that had failed. A drug developed by Sam would work in tandem to make the existing flu vaccination more effective.
"We essentially showed all of that to the AI program called Sam and then Sam came up with its own suggestion of what might be an effective adjuvant, which we then took and tested, and sure enough, it worked," Petrovsky said of the process, according to the ABC report.
Petrovsky didn't immediately respond to request for comment.
