Trump wants to ban flavored e-cigarettes as concern grows about vaping

President Donald Trump stepped up the US government's action against e-cigarette manufacturers Wednesday. Health concerns over vaping have increased in recent months amid an outbreak of serious lung illnesses that may be related to using e-cigarettes.

This comes two days after the Food and Drug Administration sent a warning letter to Juul Labs over the company's marketing practices that included telling students that e-cigs were "totally safe."

The President's administration will look to ban all non-tobacco flavored vaping products according to a report from CBS News Wednesday. Bloomberg reported President Trump called vaping a "problem."

"We may very well have to do something very, very strong about it," the president said Wednesday in the White House. "We can't allow people to get sick. People are dying."

Alex Azar, health and human services secretary, says the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will plan the removal of all e-cigarette flavors with the exception of tobacco flavor. According to the secretary, manufacturers of flavored vaping products would be able to file for FDA approval but remain off the market until approved. He says President Barack Obama's administration allowed for companies to sell e-cigarettes in an "unregulated way" in hopes that smokers would choose non-combustible tobacco.

The FDA sent a letter to e-cigarette manufacturer Juul on Monday after it found the company was marketing its products as safe than tobacco without authorization from the agency. The Federal Trade Commission also is looking into Juul's marketing.

In August, the Center for Disease Control opened a probe on vaping in August after more than 150 people were hospitalized with lung issues.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Originally published Sept. 11 11:06 a.m. PT.

Update, 11:33 a.m. PT: Adds more background details.