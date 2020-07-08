Tinder tests Face to Face video chat

Tinder

The dating app Tinder said Wednesday that it'll begin testing a new video chat feature called Face to Face for some users in 13 countries, including the US.

Tinder said it aims to make people feel comfortable and in control when using its video chat. For that reason, Face to Face makes sure both people agree to the call. Once you've matched with someone and started to text chat, you have the option to tap on the video call icon in the right-hand corner of chat.

A video call can be made only when both people enable Face to Face chat and agree to Tinder's guidelines, the dating app said. Tinder also said you have the option of disabling video chat at any time.

When the call ends, Tinder said, the participants will be asked if they want to have a call with that match again. The dating app will also give the option to report people if they did something inappropriate or against community guidelines.

The new feature comes at a time when regular dating spots like restaurants and bars are closed, or open at limited capacity, amid the coronavirus pandemic, pushing people to turn to video calls to get to know each other.

In May, parent company Match Group promised the feature in a letter to shareholders, saying that the dating app would offer a one-on-one video tool late in the second quarter of this year. Match (which is also owned by Match Group) announced a video chat feature of its own in April.

Tinder is also testing the feature in Brazil, Australia, Spain, Italy, France, Vietnam, Indonesia, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Peru and Chile.