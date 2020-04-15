Match's new video chat feature lets you can date while social distancing

Match

For online daters determined not to let social distancing get in the way of their search for love, Match is introducing a video chat feature.

Vibe Check will let daters video chat for as long as they want with their matches inside the app, without disclosing personal contact information, the company said in a blog post Tuesday.

The feature follows the roll out of Match's Dating While Distancing hotline, back in March. Singles can call in for advice on their "quarantined dating questions and concerns."