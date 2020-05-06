Tinder is working on a video chat feature because nothing can stop dating

Getty Images

Tinder users will have a new way to date in this age of social distancing.

In a letter to shareholders Tuesday, Tinder's parent company, Match Group, said Tinder will offer "one-to-one live video" late in the second quarter of this year.

Tinder didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This new feature comes at time when, even as folks are staying at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, dating apps are seeing spikes in usage. As restaurants, bars and other regular date spots are closed, people are turning to video calls to get to know each other.

Very few major dating apps, however, came into the pandemic already offering a video chat feature, meaning apps are having to quickly adjust to the new reality of dating. In April, Match (which is also owned by Match Group) announced a video chat feature of its own.

See also: Dating during coronavirus: 9 ideas for virtual dates while social distancing