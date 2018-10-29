VTIN

You've heard the expression "an embarrassment of riches"? It means an overabundance of a good thing -- like, say, crazy inexpensive (but actually decent) Bluetooth speakers.

The latest "embarrassment": For a limited time, and while supplies last, VicTsing Direct (via Amazon) has the VTIN portable IPX6 wireless speaker for just $12.99 with promo code GU7KW3QM. Code tested and verified at 4:30 a.m. PT, and the vendor reports having thousands of these in stock.

A fairly basic-looking black brick with a nice touch of red embedded in the bezel, the 10-watt VTIN can play for up to 15 hours on a charge, according to the vendor. Its IPX6 rating means it can survive splashes or even a dunk. I particularly like the large, easy-to-read controls along the top. If you like bass, just press the Bass+ button to give it a boost.

I haven't tried this particular speaker, but I've listened to a few other VTIN models over the years and found them to be quite good. Meanwhile, well over 200 buyers collectively rated this 4.6 stars out of 5, and most of those ratings are legit, according to both Fakespot and ReviewMeta.

This is your answer if you're looking for a speaker that can survive trips to the pool, beach or campsite -- or if you just want a holiday gift that looks like you spent, well, more than $13.

