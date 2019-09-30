Vizio

Let's talk soundbars. It's the rare TV that wouldn't benefit from an audio upgrade, in part to get speakers that are actually pointed at you (rather than down) and in part to bring bass into the mix (courtesy of a subwoofer). Let's not forget overall volume, either. Even a cheapie soundbar would improve your aural experience -- though, as evidenced by today's deal, you can spend just a little more and net a lot.

Read more: The best soundbars for 2019

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Woot has the refurbished Vizio SB3651-E6C 5.1 SmartCast Sound Bar System for $114.99, shipped free for Amazon Prime subscribers. (Others pay $5.) It originally sold for $238, and the best deal I've seen for a refurb elsewhere today is $150. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

The SB3651-E6C combines a three-channel soundbar (left, right and center) with a wireless subwoofer and two wired rear speakers. If you can't easily accommodate those rear speakers, it should be no problem to just leave them out of the mix.

Like most soundbars these days, this one doubles as a Bluetooth speaker: Just pair it with your phone or tablet when you want to play your tunes. However, the SB3651 is also Google-savvy: You can use any Google Assistant-equipped device to play music ("OK, Google, play my Herb Alpert playlist on the sound bar") or take advantage of built-in Chromecast to stream from compatible apps.

I've actually been in the market for a soundbar myself, one intended to pair with a new TCL Roku TV. Because I want the remote for the latter to be able to control the volume of the former, I need a soundbar that supports HDMI ARC -- which this does. That said, I like that Vizio's remote has a little LCD window so you can easily see the selected mode and whatnot.

CNET hasn't reviewed this exact model, but the similar, slightly lower-end Vizio SB3621 was dubbed "the king of budget sound bars." Reviews elsewhere (for this exact model) are mostly good, and average customer ratings tend to fall in the 4.3-star range.

This being a refurb, it's covered with only a 30-day Vizio warranty -- but Woot gives you an additional 90 days after that. Much as I wish the satellite speakers were also wireless, this is a pretty amazing deal for a 5.1-channel sound system, wired or otherwise.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: The Rylo 360-degree action camera hits an all-time-low $200

What's cooler: A snapshot of a firework exploding in front of you, or full 360-degree video of all the fireworks and all the reactions to seeing them? Oooh! Ahhh!

Rylo

That's just one example of how you might use the Rylo 5.8K action camera, currently on sale for just $199.99. Regular price: $500. And the best deal I've seen to date was $250.

As noted in CNET's Rylo preview, the camera offers dual-lens video recording that you can edit right on your phone. It comes with a 16GB microSD card for storage, but of course you can easily and inexpensively add more. The rechargeable battery is good for about 60 minutes of shooting, according to Rylo.

For less than the price of your average GoPro, you can get an action camera that captures everything, not just what's in front of you. Sounds good to me!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.

