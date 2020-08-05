This portable Bluetooth projector has full HD resolution for just $133

Fangor

Perhaps you saw that the Vava 4K Projector is on sale for $2,520, and dreamed wistfully about getting a portable projector of your own. But two and a half large ones is a lot to spend to beam moving pictures on the wall, regardless of the image quality. How does $133 sound instead? Right now you can get when you apply discount code GLMDIU62 at checkout. That's $57 off the regular price of $190. Obviously, it's in a completely different ballpark than the Vava, but if you're looking for a solid HD projector, this might be the one for you.

Native HD projectors aren't super common in this price range, so it's definitely worth a gander. Because of its 1920 x 1080 pixels, it looks sharp when projected onto walls up to 20 feet away -- depending upon how you position the projector, you can get images from 60 inches to a crazy 230 inches (almost 20 feet) diagonal. Of course, keep in mind that brightness falls off with distance, so you should probably stick to 60-70-inch projections for the best results.

The projector is equipped with both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, USB, HDMI, and a media card reader. You can connect it to a wide variety of sources including your phone or tablet, laptop, and media streamers like an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Roku device. It also has built-in speakers, so you don't have to hook it up to external speakers when taking it on the road.

Don't know the Fangor name? Neither do I. The projector has 4.5-stars with over 900 ratings, but a lot of those reviews are suspect according to both ReviewMeta and FakeSpot. That doesn't mean that the reviews aren't deserved, but it does make it harder to figure out if the projector is a good buy. For what it's worth, Fangor offers a 3-month free-return period and a 3-year free repair warranty.

