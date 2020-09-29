This Bluetooth transceiver connects all your stuff for just $10

BTMagic

Wires are one of the last remaining mundane hassles of the tech world. Not all gadgets come with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, so every once in a while I have to haul out an old fashioned cable to connect two devices -- like plugging headphones into the home theater AV so I can watch Raised by Wolves quietly late at night. You can solve that problem with an inexpensive Bluetooth transceiver. Right now, you can get when you apply coupon code NLG5J9T5 at checkout. That takes $15 off the regular price of $25 and makes this receiver/transmitter cost about the same as a fast-food sub sandwich.

BTMagic can function as either a transmitter or a receiver, which means you can use it to wirelessly bridge almost any gap in your house. As long as one device has Bluetooth and the other doesn't, you're in business. So you can, for example, send audio from your aging TV or AV receiver to Bluetooth headphones by plugging BTMagic into your sound system's line out jack.

Or plug it into the receiver's line in, and stream music wirelessly from your phone. There aren't any complicated controls, either -- the device has a large on/off button on top, an RX/TX slider on the side and both RCA and optical inputs. It even has something I wouldn't have expected: an integrated 450-mAh battery for portable operation.

I don't know how long this deal will last, and it could end abruptly without warning, so if you are intrigued, I suggest you grab one sooner rather than later. Would a Bluetooth transceiver come in handy in your house? Or are you already living in a post-wire world? Sound off in the comments.

