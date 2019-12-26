Vizio

Did Santa bring you a new TV? Let's talk soundbars. It's the rare flat-panel that wouldn't benefit from an audio upgrade, in part to get speakers that are actually pointed at you (rather than down) and in part to bring bass into the mix (courtesy of a subwoofer). Let's not forget overall volume, either. Even a cheapie soundbar would improve your aural experience -- though, as evidenced by today's deal, you can spend just a little more and net a lot.

Read more: The best soundbars for 2019

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Woot once again has the refurbished Vizio SB3651-E6C 5.1 SmartCast Sound Bar System for $114.99, shipped free for Amazon Prime subscribers. (Others pay $5.) It originally sold for $238, and the best deal I've seen for a refurb elsewhere today is $150.

The SB3651-E6C combines a three-channel soundbar (left, right and center) with a wireless subwoofer and two wired rear speakers. If you can't easily accommodate those rear speakers, it should be no problem to just leave them out of the mix.

Like most soundbars these days, this one doubles as a Bluetooth speaker: Just pair it with your phone or tablet when you want to play your tunes. However, the SB3651 is also Google-savvy: You can use any Google Assistant-equipped device to play music ("OK, Google, play my Herb Alpert playlist on the sound bar") or take advantage of built-in Chromecast to stream from compatible apps.

I've actually been in the market for a soundbar myself, one intended to pair with a new TCL Roku TV. Because I want the remote for the latter to be able to control the volume of the former, I need a soundbar that supports HDMI ARC -- which this one does. That said, I like that Vizio's remote has a little LCD window so you can easily see the selected mode and whatnot.

CNET hasn't reviewed this exact model, but the similar, slightly lower-end Vizio SB3621 was dubbed "the king of budget sound bars." Reviews elsewhere (for this exact model) are mostly good, and average customer ratings tend to fall in the 4.3-star range.

This being a refurb, it's covered with only a 30-day Vizio warranty -- but Woot gives you an additional 90 days after that. Much as I wish the satellite speakers were also wireless, this is a pretty amazing deal for a 5.1-channel sound system, wired or otherwise.

Your thoughts?

Home Chef meal delivery: $25 off each of your first four orders

In 2019 I tried a bunch of different meal-delivery services -- and liked most of them, because you get exactly the right amount of food for, say, two or four people and step-by-step cooking instructions. Plus, they've helped me expand my food horizons. (Bulgogi bowls -- who knew?)

I've had some especially good meals from Home Chef, which is why I'm excited to share this offer. Sign up using the link below and you'll get $25 off your first four deliveries -- a total savings of $100.

Home Chef's meals start at $6.99 per serving -- you can order as few as two meals per week for two people, so as little as $28 plus shipping -- and shipping is free if your order exceeds $49.

You can skip a week anytime you like or cancel your subscription at any time; there's no penalty for doing either. Mrs. Cheapskate and I don't use meal-delivery every single week, but we do it fairly often -- and really like the simplicity of the process. I'd say four out of five dishes we've tried have been excellent; the others were merely "good."

Note: Originally published earlier this year. Updated to reflect new sale prices and/or availability.

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!





CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.