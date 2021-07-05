The Harman Kardon SoundSticks 3 are $100 right now (save $109)

Harmon Kardon

Harman Kardon's SoundSticks are unquestionably cool looking, sound great and don't take up much space. Right now, the 3rd generation model is which is $109 off the sticker price and a solid deal on a MAC-favorite speaker set.

The latest version -- the SoundSticks 4 -- landed on CNET's list of Best PC speakers for 2021. CNET's David Carnoy outlines the new iteration's improvements over these including some design edits, a bit more wattage of power and standard Bluetooth. All are all significant updates, to be certain, but so is the price difference since the .

Carnoy also notes that the SoundSticks system is a bit more compact than you'd think seeing some of the pictures but has full sound and easy touch volume and mute controls. The SoundSticks 3 have only gone lower once before so this is a marked price drop on a solid set of PC speakers with an undeniable aesthetic flare.