The best price on AirPods is $135 at Amazon right now

Or buy them refurbished for $106.

airpods

Apple AirPods are admittedly overpriced -- you can get true-wireless earbuds that give AirPods a run for their money for, well, a lot less money. But there's no denying that AirPods are a great product, and there's no shame in wanting them rather than a more generic model. We'd actively discourage you from spending $160 on them, though, since they're on sale so frequently. Case in point: Right now you can get Apple AirPods with the wired charging case for $135. That's the lowest price we could find right now, and it's at about $10 less than most other retailers. 

See it at Amazon

On the other hand, if you use cashback service TopCashBack, you can get 2% back at Newegg, where the AirPods are selling for $137. That makes Newegg vs Amazon a wash right now for the best price. 

One other option: If you're willing to try refurbished AirPods, you can do even better. Tech for Less, for example, has refurbished AirPods for $106, and they're backed by the full Apple warranty. 

See it at Tech for Less

Not sure about refurbs? Read CNET's Rick Broida's experience buying a set of refurbished AirPods Pro. Spoiler alert: He says they're essentially indistinguishable from retail, and he's been very happy with his purchase.

