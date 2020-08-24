The best Dolby Atmos soundbar for 2020

One of our readers' most requested soundbar features is the audio standard called Dolby Atmos. Like competitor DTS:X, Atmos sound adds the dimension of height to your music and movies, which distinguishes the sound performance from traditional surround sound.

The best Dolby Atmos soundbars used to cost a fortune. These days, Dolby Atmos audio is becoming a luxury that many people can afford, thanks to relatively inexpensive speakers such as the Amazon Echo Studio ($200) and the Vizio SB36512-F6 ( ). They're easier to set up and much more compact than a traditional Atmos receiver and surround speakers, though they don't provide quite the same level of performance.

The Vizio SB36512-F6 is the best Dolby Atmos soundbar for the money and a great place to start. But there are benefits to the more expensive Dolby Atmos soundbars, such as improved sound quality and even voice assistants Alexa and Google Assistant onboard. For example, the new $800 Sonos Arc is an all-in-one soundbar that offers exquisite build quality, great sound and excellent multiroom audio capabilities.

These are our favorite Atmos soundbar options from $450 and up, periodically updated as we review new products.

Read more: Best universal remote control for 2020

Sarah Tew/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E If you want the full Atmos surround sound experience, then you can get an entire soundbar setup for the price of an Atmos receiver. This Vizio soundbar, the SB36512-F6, offers excellent movie sound and discreet design. The budget sound system is also the best value for money and CNET's Editors' Choice. Read our Vizio SB36512-F6 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Although significantly more expensive, the LG SL9YG offers some palpable benefits over the Vizio SB36512 including the onboard Google Assistant. This Dolby Atmos soundbar also sounds better with music as a result of audio tuning by high-end brand Meridian. Read our LG SL9YG review.

Ty Pendlebury If you want the best Dolby Atmos sound from a single bar, but balk at paying $2,500, the Sonos Arc is for you. It's a bit quirky, as you'll need a 2019-onwards 4K TV to make the most of it, and yet it still performs better than most. The Arc offers a bunch of great features too, including a choice of voice assistant and Sonos' excellent streaming architecture. Read our Sonos Arc review.

Sarah Tew/CNET With great movie and TV sound and a reasonable price, the Samsung HW-Q70R Dolby Atmos soundbar is an excellent choice for videophiles. The soundbar has a streamlined design and will pair well with your new Samsung TV, even though it doesn't have quite as many features as the competing LG. Read our Samsung HW-Q70R review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you have a bit more money to spend on high-resolution audio but want as few boxes as possible, then the Sony HT-ST5000 with Dolby Atmos technology and a wireless subwoofer is a decent buy. It has some of the best virtual surround sound we've heard under $2,000, and it also offers plenty of HDMI input options -- something cheaper bars lack. Read our Sony HT-ST5000 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Want the ultimate Atmos audio home theater experience with just a single box? It may be a grand more than the Sony but the Sennheiser Ambeo standalone soundbar offers the best immersive sound we've ever heard. Google Chromecast and Bluetooth connectivity are built in for a seamless experience. The Ambeo's lack of a subwoofer, while still sounding full, should be especially attractive to apartment dwellers. Read our Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar review.

More home entertainment recommendations