Tablo Droid turns your Android TV into a DVR

After a few years away the maker of the Tablo streaming DVR Nuvyyo is back with some new products for 2017 -- a "smart" antenna dongle with cloud storage, and a USB DVR for Android TV devices.

Tablo Droid

While Tablo has traditionally made networked DVRs, the new Tablo Droid software will enable you to connect a USB antenna dongle to your Android TV device and use the machine as a "traditional" recorder. Coming first to the Nvidia Shield, the recordings it makes are either saved to the device's own hard drive or to a USB drive.

The software is designed to be used with either the new Tablo Tuner dual-tuner USB dongle or the Hauppauge WinTV-dualHD USB tuner stick.

The Tablo Droid app will be free to download from the Google Play store and include a free 30-day trial of Tablo's guide data subscription. After the trial, users can continue to watch live TV and set manual recordings without a subscription or get 14 days of guide data and one-click recording functions for $3.99/month.

Nuvyyo plans to release Tablo DROID app to the Google Play store and make the Tablo Tunerstick available for purchase via the Tablowebstore in Q2 of 2017.

Tablo Live

After a false start with the abandoned Tablo Metro in 2015 the company is back with the part Roku Stick, part DVR the Tablo Live "Antenna Anywhere" Stick. This is a standalone device which plugs into the power and your antenna and streams glorious 720p/1080i television straight to your desktop or mobile device.

The biggest difference between the Live and the existing full-fat Tablo is that the Live only has one tuner whereas the more expensive version has two.

The stick is designed to be used in conjunction with the upcoming Tablo Cloud DVR storage feature which adds online recording storage and DVR functionality. The Tablo Cloud will be subscription-based and offer a set number of hours of cloud DVR storage for a monthly fee. Pricing, plans and availability will be announced at launch.

The Tablo Live is expected in Q2 2017 for $99.