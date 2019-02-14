Streaming newcomer Qobuz takes on Spotify and Tidal with sound quality focus

Screenshot: Ty Pendlebury/CNET

Spotify and Apple Music have another competitor today, music streaming service Qobuz has announced it is now available in the US.

French company Qobuz -- pronounced ko-buzz-- which has been available in the UK and Europe for many years is focussing on sound quality rather than the breadth of its catalog. The company offers hi-res streams (without the need for proprietary equipment) as well as a download store. This makes Qobuz part HD Tracks and part Tidal.

Qobuz is offering four plans at launch:

Premium: $9.99/month for 320 kbps MP3 quality streaming ($99.99 annually).

Hi-Fi: $19.99/month for streaming including 16-bit CD quality streaming ($199.99 annually).

Studio: $24.99/month for unlimited Hi-Res (24-bit /up to 192 khz) streaming ($249.99 annually).

Sublime+: $299.99/year for full Hi-Res streaming and 40 to 60 per cent discounts on purchases from the Qobuz Hi-Res (up to 24-bit / 192 khz) download store.

Competitor Tidal soft-launched in late 2014 as an audiophile streaming service but relaunched a year later -- after Jay Z bought the company -- with a focus on "stars" and urban music content. Tidal uses the MQA format for hi-res delivery (which needs a specialized decoder) but Qobuz offers non-proprietary 24/192 FLAC streams making it more compatible with user's equipment. It's worth noting that Tidal doesn't charge extra for hi-res content, though.

We at CNET have been testing the Studio tier for several weeks -- using its Roon software integration -- and have found the catalog to cater to most of our needs while also offering some hi-res content that Tidal doesn't have. For example ex-Beta Band singer Steve Mason's excellent About the Light by is in 24-bit while Tidal's is 16-bit. We found that Beirut's new Gallipoli (24/44.1) album sounded perfectly clear and full when streamed through our reference Q Acoustics 3050i speakers.

Qobuz is more focussed on the audiophile crowd which means its home page skews towards singer songwriters and classical, but how will the service cope in a crowded market? Qobuz's competitor's Tidal's dual personalities -- cool urban brand and audiophile streaming service -- have never really coalesced into something cohesive, and likewise the the service's early instability and partial sale to Sprint has kept the industry wary.

As a whole, the streaming music industry may be hugely popular but it is increasingly cut-throat, and the largest streaming provider Spotify is only just now making a profit. Though it's too early to call Qobuz's chances we look forward to (literally) hearing more from the company in the future.