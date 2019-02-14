Streaming newcomer Qobuz takes on Spotify and Tidal with sound quality focus

Spotify and Apple Music have another competitor today, music streaming service Qobuz has announced it is now available in the US.
French company Qobuz -- pronounced ko-buzz-- which has been available in the UK and Europe for many years is focussing on sound quality rather than the breadth of its catalog. The company offers hi-res streams (without the need for proprietary equipment) as well as a download store. This makes Qobuz part HD Tracks and part Tidal.
Qobuz is offering four plans at launch:
- Premium: $9.99/month for 320 kbps MP3 quality streaming ($99.99 annually).
- Hi-Fi: $19.99/month for streaming including 16-bit CD quality streaming ($199.99 annually).
- Studio: $24.99/month for unlimited Hi-Res (24-bit /up to 192 khz) streaming ($249.99 annually).
- Sublime+: $299.99/year for full Hi-Res streaming and 40 to 60 per cent discounts on purchases from the Qobuz Hi-Res (up to 24-bit / 192 khz) download store.
Competitor Tidal soft-launched in late 2014 as an audiophile streaming service but relaunched a year later -- after Jay Z bought the company -- with a focus on "stars" and urban music content. Tidal uses the MQA format for hi-res delivery (which needs a specialized decoder) but Qobuz offers non-proprietary 24/192 FLAC streams making it more compatible with user's equipment. It's worth noting that Tidal doesn't charge extra for hi-res content, though.
We at CNET have been testing the Studio tier for several weeks -- using its Roon software integration -- and have found the catalog to cater to most of our needs while also offering some hi-res content that Tidal doesn't have. For example ex-Beta Band singer Steve Mason's excellent About the Light by is in 24-bit while Tidal's is 16-bit. We found that Beirut's new Gallipoli (24/44.1) album sounded perfectly clear and full when streamed through our reference Q Acoustics 3050i speakers.
Qobuz is more focussed on the audiophile crowd which means its home page skews towards singer songwriters and classical, but how will the service cope in a crowded market? Qobuz's competitor's Tidal's dual personalities -- cool urban brand and audiophile streaming service -- have never really coalesced into something cohesive, and likewise the the service's early instability and partial sale to Sprint has kept the industry wary.
As a whole, the streaming music industry may be hugely popular but it is increasingly cut-throat, and the largest streaming provider Spotify is only just now making a profit. Though it's too early to call Qobuz's chances we look forward to (literally) hearing more from the company in the future.
Discuss: Streaming newcomer Qobuz takes on Spotify and Tidal with sound quality focus
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.