Sony delays The Last of Us Part II indefinitely

Sony's PlayStation said Thursday that it's delaying the release of upcoming games The Last of Us Part II and Marvel's Iron Man VR. According to the gaming giant, the current global crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic means it can't provide "the launch experience our players deserve."

Update: SIE has made the difficult decision to delay the launch of The Last of Us Part II and Marvel's Iron Man VR until further notice. Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 2, 2020

The Last of Us Part II, being developed by Sony and Naughty Dog, had originally been slated to come out in February but was delayed until May while the developers spent more time working on the game. Now, as the world faces the spread of COVID-19, it's being delayed "until further notice."

Naughty Dog tweeted a statement Thursday confirming the delay and said the game was nearly done with development.

"We were faced with the reality that due to logistics beyond our control, we couldn't launch The Last of Us Part II to our satisfaction," the developer said. "We want to make sure everyone gets to play The Last of Us Part II around the same time, ensuring that we're doing everything possible to preserve the best experience for everyone. This meant delaying the game until such a time where we can solve these logistic issues."

A message from us about the delay of The Last of Us Part II: pic.twitter.com/aGsSRfmJ8a — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) April 2, 2020

The Last of Us Part II takes place five years after the first game. This time around, players will take the role of 19-year-old Elli as she contends with a mysterious cult that's come into power in the postapocalyptic United States.

