Smoking soundbar deal: TCL Alto 8 Plus with Fire TV for just $70 (save $130)

You probably already know this (because I've said it several thousand times), but I'll wager you have a friend or relative who needs to hear it: Watching TV without a soundbar is an insult to your ears. I cannot abide a beautiful 4K picture paired with weak, tiny built-in speakers.

Here's a blissfully affordable way to solve that problem. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Woot once again has the , with free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers. It originally sold for $200 (and still does in some quarters). This is $5 below the previous sale price and a tie for all-time low.

The Alto 8 Plus is unusual among soundbars in that it incorporates a subwoofer. While you won't get the big, booming separation that comes from a stand-alone, it's also one less thing to clutter your room and one less thing that needs an AC outlet. I'd say a built-in is definitely better than no subwoofer at all.

If you're connecting this to a TV that's already smart, great -- but the Alto 8 Plus does give you Amazon Fire TV 4K streaming if you want it. You might find that preferable to the native smart UI that comes with, say, an LG or Vizio TV. The voice remote alone is worth considering a switch; it's really nice to be able to say, "Alexa, play Bridgerton on Netflix." Saves a lot of menu-hopping.

CNET hasn't reviewed the Alto 8 Plus, but it scored a 4.3-star average rating from over 1,400 Amazon buyers. You'd be lucky to find a no-brand soundbar for $70, let alone one with a subwoofer, so this is absolutely positively worth a look.

Your thoughts?

