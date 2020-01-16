Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses joins Smash Bros. Ultimate roster Jan. 28

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai revealed the Nintendo Switch brawler's new fighter Thursday -- Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses. You'll be able to play male or female versions, and they'll be available on Jan. 28.

The livestream lasted 35 minutes, which gave Sakurai plenty of time to display all of Byleth's abilities.

Nintendo

Previous downloadable content, or DLC, characters, like Persona 5's Joker, Dragon Quest 11's Hero, Banjo-Kazooie and Fatal Fury's Terry Bogard were added to the game very shortly after these livestreams.

Each extra Smash Bros. fighter costs $6 and comes with a new stage and music, or you can get Joker, Hero, Banjo-Kazooie, Terry and Byleth in a $25 bundle. The fighters coming after that won't be part of that initial bundle, but Nintendo will offer a new one for them.