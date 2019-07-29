CNET también está disponible en español.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate new fighter details are coming Tuesday

We'll see how the Hero from Dragon Quest 11 plays, and find out when he'll join the Nintendo Switch brawler's roster.

The Dragon Quest series will be represented in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate soon. We'll find when tomorrow.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai will bring us on an adventure Tuesday as he showcases the game's next additional fighter. The video presentation will be livestreamed at 6 a.m. PT (9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. BST/11 p.m. AEST) and offer an in-depth look at the Hero from Dragon Quest 11 before he comes to the Nintendo Switch brawler, as well as his release date.

The Japanese company revealed that the RPG protagonist is coming to Smash Bros. Ultimate during its E3 2019 presentation. Platforming heroes Banjo-Kazooie are coming at a later date.

We'll embed the livestream here as soon as it's available.

