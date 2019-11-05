How to watch: Smash Bros. Ultimate director will show off next DLC fighter Wednesday

Nintendo

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai will show us how to fight on Wednesday, as he showcases the game's next additional fighter — Terry Bogard from SNK's Fatal Fury. The video presentation will be livestreamed at 5 a.m. PT (8 a.m. ET/1 p.m. BST/10 p.m. AEST), and will reveal when Terry is coming to the Nintendo Switch brawler.

Previous downloadable content (DLC) characters, like Persona 5's Joker, Dragon Quest 11's Hero and Banjo-Kazooie were added to the game very shortly after these videos aired, our sister site GameSpot noted.

Join Super #SmashBrosUltimate Director Masahiro Sakurai on 11/6 at 5am PT for a roughly 45-minute video livestream featuring an in-depth look at upcoming DLC Fighter, Terry Bogard from the FATAL FURY series! pic.twitter.com/MPKUp0lkJs — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) November 5, 2019

The Japanese company revealed that the Fatal Fury fighter is coming to Smash Bros. Ultimate during a September Nintendo Direct. He first showed up in 1991 arcade game Fatal Fury: King of Fighters.

There are still five other DLC characters in development, but Nintendo crushed our hopes of seeing who they were in a tweet.

"During this livestream, there are no announcements regarding any unrevealed fighters," it wrote.

Each extra fighter costs $6 and comes with a new stage and music, or you can get Joker, Hero, Banjo-Kazooie, Terry and the next fighter in a $25 bundle. The four coming after that won't be part of that initial bundle, but Nintendo will likely offer a new one for them.

We'll embed the livestream here as soon as it's available.

