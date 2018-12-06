Game Awards 2018: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's first DLC is from Persona

At the 2018 Game Awards, Nintendo announced the first character to be added in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's Challenger Pack 1: Joker from the Persona series!

Surprised? Nintendo's Reggie Fils-Aime says that's the plan. All of the characters coming to Smash's DLC will be characters from games new to the series he said, and all of them will be unexpected. Sadly, Nintendo didn't have anything else to reveal about the new character -- no in game footage, no screenshots and no hints.

Nintendo teased a Smash Bros. reveal earlier this week, asking fans to tune in prior to the game's launch Friday.

#TheGameAwards are almost here! Make sure you tune in tomorrow night at 5:30pm PT to watch it all live before the launch of Super #SmashBrosUltimate!https://t.co/gZdCzcdHch pic.twitter.com/43AAaq3ybj — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 5, 2018

Smash Bros. Ultimate's reviews debuted this morning, and both our own review and Gamespot's highlighted it as a great culmination of the series so far, and a game both hardcore fans and casual players will adore.

And if you're reading this after Smash Bros. is available to play, Gamespot has a handy guide for how to get started unlocking characters here.