Banjo-Kazooie is available on Super Smash Bros. starting today

Banjo-Kazooie, the super popular bird-bear uh... thing was one of the most popular characters/video games from the Nintendo 64 era. Today, they/it make their long awaited return to the Nintendo Switch in Super Smash Bros..

Nintendo initially announced Banjo-Kazooie for Smash during E3 2019 but today, in its latest Nintendo Direct, Nintendo announced the character would be made available today, September 4.

That announcement was part of broader Smash news. Terry Bogard, from long-running fighting series Fatal Fury was announced today. Nintendo also confirmed that five more fighters are in development.

Other big news from the Nintendo Direct: Overwatch is making its long awaited debut on the Nintendo Switch.