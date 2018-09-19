SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe users can now control their system with Google Assistant voice commands. The company announced Wednesday that it is adding Google Assistant to a growing list of integrations that already includes the August Smart Lock, Amazon Alexa and the Apple Watch.

You'll be able to ask your Google-powered device to arm the SimpliSafe system to Home or Away mode, as well as check the status of the system by asking, "Hey Google, am I protected?" You can also type a command into the Google Assistant on your Android or iOS phone. You won't be able to disarm it with voice commands.

SimpliSafe's Google integration extends to Google Routines. With one command, you can trigger multiple actions including arming your SimpliSafe system.

We reviewed the latest SimpliSafe system at the CNET Smart Home and gave it an Editor's Choice Award for its helpful and easy-to-use features.

Here's are the voice commands you can use to control your SimpliSafe with Google Assistant:

"Hey Google, turn on the security system" and the Google Assistant will respond intelligently, asking which mode you want to set.



"Hey Google, arm SimpliSafe to Home"



"Hey Google, arm SimpliSafe to Away"



"Hey Google, set the security system to Home"



"Hey Google, set the security system to Away"



"Hey Google, is the security system armed?"



"Hey Google, am I protected?"



To connect your Google Assistant and SimpliSafe system, enable the SimpliSafe integration in the Google Assistant and SimpliSafe apps. Voice commands with Google Assistant are only available in the newest SimpliSafe system and require an active interactive monitoring plan.

