Save up to $30 filling in your Wi-Fi dead zones during this Rock Space router sale

Wi-Fi dead spots are the modern scourge that keeps us from enjoying Netflix in the back room or getting the smart scale in the bathroom to sync with the internet. Rather than buying beefier, ever-more-expensive routers, you can try a three-piece mesh router that blankets the whole house with distributed satellite units, or just add a Wi-Fi extender to your existing network. Right now, Rock Space has a sale on both kinds of Wi-Fi gadgets.

Rock Space The Rock Space Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System usually sells for $170, but you can get it for $140 right now if you apply promo code 5HQJJ7GN at checkout. The deal expires Oct. 31. This mesh router uses a trio of black, cube-shaped satellites and achieves speed up to 1,200Mbps using MU-MIMO technology. Rock Space says this system can cover about 5,400 square feet. Like any mesh router, it gives you a single SSID for your whole home (that's the downside of most Wi-Fi extenders -- SSIDs that change depending upon where you are in the house) and is easy to set up and configure via a mobile app. The dual channels give you both 2.4 and 5GHz networks, and it's rated for 1,167Mbps.

Rock Space The Rock Space 750Mbps Wi-Fi Range Extender usually sells for $36, but you can get it for $25 and change right now, no coupon or code required. The deal expires Sunday, Oct 25. This dual-band extender plugs directly into the wall and delivers up to 300Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and 433Mbps at 5GHz. You should be able to extend your network by about 1,292 square feet, and it also includes a Gigabit Ethernet port to connect to local devices. Configuration is via the WPS button, or you can set it up via your browser.

Rock Space The Rock Space 1,200Mbps Wi-Fi Range Extender sells for $46, but is currently $34, no need for codes or coupons. The deal expires Sunday, Oct 25. This dual-band router plugs directly into a wall outlet and provides up to 300Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and 867Mbps at 5GHz. It also covers 1,292 square feet and has a Gigabit Ethernet port. It's easily set up with your existing router by pressing the WPS button or in a browser window.

