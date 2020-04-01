Save $50 on a pair of Edifier P17 bookshelf speakers

Spending more time at home than ever thanks to the coronavirus, I find myself re-evaluating my home audio. Speakers and headphones that might have been good enough when I only played them once in a while are now being enlisted for all-day duty. If you find yourself looking to refresh your sound as well, Edifier has your back. The audio company is running a limited sale right now with discounts up to 60% off on select headphones, speakers and earbuds. You can see all the gear in one place on Edifier's sale page.
Edifier has been making audio gear since 1996, with a broad product line that includes very accessible consumer gear and somewhat more high-end sound systems. I have a set of Edifier desktop speakers on my desk right now that I've been very pleased with for several years. Here are a few selections from Edifier's sale you might want to check out.
Edifier's P17 passive bookshelf speakers look pretty sleek and feature 19mm tweeters and 4-inch bass drivers, all wrapped up in an MDF wooden enclosure. You can set them on a shelf or hang them on the wall -- just add an amplifier.
The W360NB Bluetooth headphones are around-the-neck style earphones that have active noise canceling built in. They're available in two colors -- black and white with gold trim. You can pair up to two different devices, making it easy to share these with a partner.
Edifier's W855BT headphones work in wired or Bluetooth mode, supporting the high-quality aptX audio connection. You get 20 hours of playback and 400 hours of standby operation, with touch controls on the earcup.
