Samsung offers Galaxy Home Mini with S20 preorders in South Korea

Juan Garzon / CNET

Samsung is offering its Galaxy Home Mini smart speaker as bonus for customers that preorder the tech giant's new Galaxy S20 phones. So far, however, the offer appears to only be available to customers in South Korea.

While the Home Mini didn't make an appearance at Samsung's Unpacked event on Tuesday, the preorder offer was spotted Wednesday by tech blog Tizen Help on Samsung's Korean website.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for more details. Its unclear whether the Home Mini will come to other markets.