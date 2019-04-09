Samsung details pricing for 2019 sound bars, starting at $200

Samsung

Samsung has announced pricing for its 2019 range of sound bars, which include the HW-Q70R and HW-Q60R, developed in collaboration between Samsung Audio Lab and Harman Kardon.

Samsung's complete sound bar lineup for 2019 is as follows:

Q90: $1,700

Q80: $1,200

Q70: $800

Q60: $500

R660: $400

R550: $280

R450: $200

While little is known about the full range as yet, the company had previously announced two of the models. The HW-Q70R offers Dolby Atmos and DTS:X compatibility, and even though the speaker is only 2.3 inches high, Samsung has (again) clarified it does include up-firing speakers.

Both sound bars include wireless subwoofers and Acoustic Beam technology that "uses an array of holes in the speaker to create a more dynamic, panoramic soundscape." The models also include Adaptive Sound technology, which is designed to tailor the sound to the content playing on your TV.

While Samsung once touted Wi-Fi music on its midlevel sound bars, only the HW-Q70R offers streaming and Smart Things compatibility -- the HW-Q60R meanwhile offers Bluetooth. In comparison, models from rivals Klipsch and LG not only offer Chromecast compatibility but also Google Assistant onboard, which gives them an edge, especially at this price.

In an unusual move, Samsung didn't announce any new speakers at CES in January, focusing instead on its 2019 TV range.

The HW-Q70R and HW-Q60R will be available in April, while availability for the other models is yet to be announced.

Originally published March 26.

Updates, March 28: Samsung initially claimed that the HW-Q70R doesn't include Dolby Atmos height speakers, but later clarified that it does. Also adds that the HW-Q70R will do Wi-Fi streaming; April 9: Adds pricing and model numbers for the entire 2019 range.