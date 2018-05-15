Sarah Tew/CNET

Roku streaming players and TVs suffered a service outage Tuesday afternoon, with many users reporting they couldn't access Netflix, YouTube and other channels.

As of early Wednesday morning, however, Roku's support on twitter said the issue had been fixed, and that apps for Netflix and YouTube, among others, were back online.

We're back! Netflix and YouTube are working along with most channels in the Channel Store. Go to Settings> System> System update> Check now. For some channels, you may need to log in again. Thank you for your patience. — Roku Support (@RokuSupport) May 16, 2018

During the outage Roku users received a message related to copyright infringement.

"We use that warning when we detect content that has violated copyright," Roku said in a statement. "Some channels in our Channel Store displayed that message and became inaccessible after Roku implemented a targeted anti-piracy measure on the platform."

It wasn't immediately clear how many customers were affected by the outage. Injecting a bit of intrigue into the outage is that some users report seeing a message that the channel they sought to view had been removed "due to repeated claims of copyright infringement."

Hey @rokusupport here is the message when trying to launch YouTube on my Roku TV. Has Roku removed the @YouTube app? This seems very odd to get a FBI warning. pic.twitter.com/i8mwznWZQx — willwinter (@willwinter) May 15, 2018

Roku said the issue was resolved largely resolved at 7:30 p.m. PT but that a few channels remain affected late Tuesday. A representative said she couldn't give a number of affected customers but characterized it as "a very small amount."

The representative later reported that "Netflix and YouTube were fixed some time ago", reiterating that it "only affected a small percentage of customers".

