Roku deal: Streaming Stick Plus 4K for $49 ($10 off)

If you're looking for a deal on a video streaming stick, both Walmart and Amazon are selling the Roku Streaming Stick Plus ( ) 4K for it for $49. That's $10 of its already affordable price and about the lowest price we've seen on it. (It's literally the same price as the non-4K Roku Stick, in fact.)

As you can see from the box shot, it earned an Editors' Choice from CNET and scored a 9.6, one of the highest scores you'll see on CNET. Our video guru David Katzmaier said this about it: "With its simple design and focus on features you'll actually use, Roku's affordable 4K HDR streamer is one you should get. And as an added bonus for Apple users it'll get Apple's TV app this fall.

Note that the Walmart version also bundles in 3 free months of CBS All Access. Now, CBS is CNET's parent company, but if you want to catch up on Star Trek Discovery and the all-new Jordan Peele version of the Twilight Zone -- to name 2 of the service's high-profile exclusives -- this is an easy way to dip your toe in.

