Rock your next party with a JBL PartyBox 1000 for $900

JBL

Who could ever forget the Flight of the Conchords as they lit up travel expos and elevators alike with the immortal words, "Who likes to rock the party/I like to rock the party?" You can bring that heartfelt poetry to life with the JBL PartyBox 1000, a massive Bluetooth party speaker. What's a party speaker? I thought you'd never ask. The PartyBox 1000 pumps out 1,100 watts of audio -- enough to charge up almost any room -- and includes a handful of party-focused features.

It's got Bluetooth, of course, but also has inputs in back for a microphone and guitar for karaoke or straight-up performances. There's a USB port for playback from a thumb drive (you can also use it to charge a portable device), and an integrated DJ pad on top. JBL is now selling it for under $1,000 for the first time -- you can get the JBL PartyBox 1000 for $900 with free shipping when you enter discount code PARTY on the checkout page. That's a 25% discount, and for point of reference, it's still full price on Amazon.

The PartyBox 1000 isn't for everyone. With about 10 times the power of run-of-the-mill Bluetooth speakers, this can easily fill out a large room packed with people, and the DJ-focused features are formidable. The entire front panel is filled with LED lighting for an integrated light show, which you can control via gestures when you use the included wristband. The DJ pad has a drum pad and controls for muting vocals -- turning the speaker into a karaoke machine. The system can also pair with another PartyBox 1000 for stereo playback (if you find yourself playing in a stadium).

Since you'll presumably be carting the PartyBox 1000 to gigs and parties, it's designed for travel thanks to an integrated handle and wheels. You can literally drag it away like a piece of furniture.

Now playing: Watch this: Sonos Move is both an indoor and outdoor wireless speaker

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.