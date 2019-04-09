Innit

Recipe and smart cooking app Innit is expanding to add grocery ordering and delivery to its platform. In the Innit app, you can find meal recommendations, filter by dietary preferences, watch how-to videos as you cook and send instructions like oven temperatures to Wi-Fi-enabled ovens from brands like Electrolux, Bosch and GE.

The new update completes the entire meal planning process. Find a meal from Innit's library of recommendations, customize it for things like dietary restrictions or serving amounts, then order the ingredients for delivery or pick up.

When you select the recipe you'd like to cook, select "Shop Now" and Innit automatically creates a grocery list from the recipe's ingredients. You can create a meal plan with multiple recipes, as well. There are options to customize the grocery list, add or remove items and compare costs across retailers before purchasing.

Adding grocery shopping isn't the only update Innit has made this year. In January, Innit announced compatibility with Google Assistant-enabled smart displays.

Innit's shoppable ingredients function works with popular US retailers including HEB, Instacart, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts, Target, Walmart Grocery and Wegmans. The team at Innit say the shoppable update will roll out to European markets throughout 2019.