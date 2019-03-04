KitchenAid, Cuisinart and all the new small appliances for 2019

CNET también está disponible en español.

Black and Decker Select-A-Size Easy Dial Coffee Maker

Black and Decker's Select-A-Size Easy Dial Coffee Maker is made for simple operation. Choose from 4-cup up to 12-cup batches. The machine also uses what Black and Decker calls its "Vortex Water Flow" system. It's designed to evenly saturate coffee grounds for optimal flavor extraction. 

Black and Decker Alexa-connected coffee maker

Black and Decker is also working on a smart coffee maker. This prototype will support the Alexa voice assistant.

Black and Decker Sous Vide Slow Cooker

Black and Decker is also releasing a slow cooker with sous vide capability this fall. It is estimated to cost around $80 and will come with a recipe book, temperature probe and sous vide bags. 

Braun MultiServe coffee maker

Braun's latest flagship drip coffee maker, the MultiServe, will brew single cups up to full pots. It also has modes for tea and iced coffee.

Capresso Automatic Milk Frother

How about a milk frothing appliance that makes hot chocolate too? That's exactly what the Capresso Automatic Milk Frother does. It warms and aerates milk. It will then transform the liquid into hot chocolate when you add chocolate chips.

Capresso Automatic Milk Frother

Capresso's gadget makes hot chocolate from warm milk. Just add chocolate chips!

Cuisinart's new copper line

Cuisinart is releasing multiple coffeemakers, food processors and a slow cooker, all in a new copper finish. 

Cuisinart's Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven

The new air fryer toaster oven combo from Cuisinart is expected to cost $270 and includes AirFry, Proof, Dehydrate, Low, Bake, Broil, Pizza, Roast, Toast, Bagel, Reheat, Warm and Dual Cook modes. 

Dash Express Egg Cooker

Dash has upped the size of its miniature egg cooker. Now it can handle a maximum of seven eggs at a time. It steams eggs to be soft, hard or poached automatically. It can even whip up omelettes. 

Dash Breakfast Bite Maker

The Dash Breakfast Bite Maker will try to cash in on this latest food fad. Use the silicone inserts to cook up to four egg-based bites. The machine also serves as an electric skillet. 

Dash Rapid Cold Brew System 2.0

Dash also had its follow-up to its original Rapid Cold Brew coffee maker. This second-generation unit should be easier to use and create less mess.

De’Longhi Dinamica Fully Automatic Coffee Machine

The Dinamica is De'Longhi's latest fully automatic espresso machine. According to the company, one of its most impressive abilities is that it can brew proper over-ice joe.

De’Longhi 3 in 1 Specialty Brewer

De'Longhi's 3 in 1 Specialty Brewer certainly looks distinctive, but what it does is also interesting. The machine brews drip, over-ice, and pour-over-style coffee.

De’Longhi La Specialista

The La Specialista is meant to go head-to-head against popular semiautomatic espresso machines like Breville's Barista Express. What sets this machine apart is that it grinds beans into its portafilter. You also tamp the grounds without removing the portafilter. That translates to less mess and wasted grounds.

De'Longhi Livenza Air Fry Oven

Coming in fall 2019, De'Longhi expands its Livenza Collection with this $229 air-frying version. It will bake, broil, air-fry, roast and handle special modes like pizza and cookies.

De'Longhi Pinguino portable smart air conditioner

De'Longhi's latest air conditioner is a portable model with Wi-Fi smarts and remote control. It works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice commands and with the De'Longhi PAC app for iOS and Android. 

Ember 14-ounce ceramic mug

Ember Technologies unveiled a bigger version of its smart ceramic mug. The new model holds 14 ounces of your favorite beverage. And like all Ember products, the mug keeps hot drinks at your preferred temperature.

Ember copper mug

Ember also had a copper version of its mug on display.

Galanz ToastWave

Chinese company Galanz is selling its products in the US for the first time this year, and it's marketing a four-in-one appliance called the ToastWave. This countertop cooker can air-fry, convection bake, toast and microwave. Pricing information is not yet available. 

Gaanz retro line

Galanz is also working on releasing a retro line of home appliances that are budget friendly. The smallest refrigerator model costs just $199. At IHHS 2019, we saw red, blue and yellow models that included toaster ovens, microwaves and three sizes of refrigerators. 

George Foreman smokeless grill

George Foreman's latest offering is a smokeless grill that claims to produce 80 percent less smoke than any current models. It's also dishwasher safe and will cost $59 for a small model and $79 for the larger version. 

Jura Gigga 6 espresso machine

Jura also showcased its new super automatic espresso machine. Called the Gigga 6, it's capable of creating a wide range of cafe-style drinks at the touch of a button.

KitchenAid 100th anniversary collection

KitchenAid announced the 100 Year Limited Edition Queen of Hearts Collection to celebrate the future. Select appliances will be released in a new, Passion Red shade with heart and 100th anniversary accents.

KitchenAid's ceramic decorative bowls

KitchenAid is adding to their lineup of decorative ceramic bowls for the 5-quart stand mixer. Five new designs including Parasol (pictured) and Confetti Sprinkle.

Meater+ smart thermometer

The smart cooking thermometer is back with an extended range. The Meater+ has a Bluetooth repeater that allows the device to work at a range of up to 165 feet. It's available now for $99.

