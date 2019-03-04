KitchenAid, Cuisinart and all the new small appliances for 2019

Black and Decker Select-A-Size Easy Dial Coffee Maker
Black and Decker's Select-A-Size Easy Dial Coffee Maker is made for simple operation. Choose from 4-cup up to 12-cup batches. The machine also uses what Black and Decker calls its "Vortex Water Flow" system. It's designed to evenly saturate coffee grounds for optimal flavor extraction.
How about a milk frothing appliance that makes hot chocolate too? That's exactly what the Capresso Automatic Milk Frother does. It warms and aerates milk. It will then transform the liquid into hot chocolate when you add chocolate chips.
The La Specialista is meant to go head-to-head against popular semiautomatic espresso machines like Breville's Barista Express. What sets this machine apart is that it grinds beans into its portafilter. You also tamp the grounds without removing the portafilter. That translates to less mess and wasted grounds.
De'Longhi's latest air conditioner is a portable model with Wi-Fi smarts and remote control. It works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice commands and with the De'Longhi PAC app for iOS and Android.
Ember Technologies unveiled a bigger version of its smart ceramic mug. The new model holds 14 ounces of your favorite beverage. And like all Ember products, the mug keeps hot drinks at your preferred temperature.
Chinese company Galanz is selling its products in the US for the first time this year, and it's marketing a four-in-one appliance called the ToastWave. This countertop cooker can air-fry, convection bake, toast and microwave. Pricing information is not yet available.
Galanz is also working on releasing a retro line of home appliances that are budget friendly. The smallest refrigerator model costs just $199. At IHHS 2019, we saw red, blue and yellow models that included toaster ovens, microwaves and three sizes of refrigerators.
George Foreman's latest offering is a smokeless grill that claims to produce 80 percent less smoke than any current models. It's also dishwasher safe and will cost $59 for a small model and $79 for the larger version.
KitchenAid announced the 100 Year Limited Edition Queen of Hearts Collection to celebrate the future. Select appliances will be released in a new, Passion Red shade with heart and 100th anniversary accents.