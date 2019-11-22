PS4 Black Friday deals and bundles arrive early

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Black Friday sales seem to be coming earlier and earlier each year, so much so that it's practically Black Friday Month. And at Sony there's no exception with some of the biggest early discounts on PS4 consoles, games and bundles that we've ever seen. This is, at least in part, due to news that Sony and Microsoft have slated releases for the new PlayStation 5 and the next Xbox for 2020. (see also Black Friday 2019: Best Xbox deals)

Sony has reaffirmed their biggest deals on PS4 bundles and consoles go into effect at 12 a.m. ET Sunday, Nov. 24 (Saturday 9 p.m. PT). And in case there was any doubt, we now know for sure that GameStop will offer the same deals on PS4 consoles, games and accessories starting this weekend as well. With a nod to the earlier PS4 Black Friday deals roundup from our sister site GameSpot, let's get to the good stuff.

First, some quick takeaways:

Now, let's look at the console bundles in more detail.

Sony If a PlayStation 4 fanboy was trying to convert you to the platform, he would probably list The Last of Us, God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn as three of the must-play games you should buy first. With this new bundle, all three of the PS4 exclusives are included. Suffice it to say, it's an awesome trio of single-player games that will keep you occupied for months on end. Just keep in mind that -- with the exception of the teen-rated Horizon Zero Dawn -- these games are very much not for young kids. This deal will be widely available starting at 12 a.m. ET, Sunday, Nov. 24.

Sony If you want to get the full PSVR experience, this bundle includes the Motion Controllers, the PlayStation camera and two games: Blood & Truth and Everybody's Golf VR. This deal will be widely available starting at 12 a.m. ET, Sunday, Nov. 24.



PS4 Pro for $300 The current flagship Sony PS4 Pro will be on sale for $300 at multiple online retailers and physical locations including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Gamestop and Amazon. With games and movies displayed in full 4K resolution, this is the best option if you have the budget for it.

We'll update this story with additional game deals soon.

Originally posted earlier, updated with official deals announced Monday at PlayStation.com.