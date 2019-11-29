Activision/Infinity Ward

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

The best Black Friday deal on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, a reboot of 2007's Modern Warfare game, is currently happening over at Best Buy, where it's selling for just $40. That's a steal compared to other sales that have come and gone, like Rakuten's $45 deal, which has already sold out.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a mix of old and new -- long-time players, for example, will remember squad leader Captain Price -- but combined with new gameplay elements and an all-new story.

This time out, you're playing in current-day settings against the backdrop of Middle East politics and terrorism. In addition to traditional multiplayer modes, the game has an expansive single-player campaign and a new two-on-two Gunfight mode, not to mention a vast 100-player Ground War.

If you haven't seen it yet, you can whet your appetite by watching the trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.