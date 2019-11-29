CNET también está disponible en español.

The best Call of Duty Modern Warfare deal right now: $40 at Best Buy

This is the lowest price you're likely to find on the hottest game of the season.

Modern Warfare Gunfight Pine

Call of Duty Modern Warfare is available for the PS4 at Rakuten for just $45.

The best Black Friday deal on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, a reboot of 2007's Modern Warfare game, is currently happening over at Best Buy, where it's selling for just $40. That's a steal compared to other sales that have come and gone, like Rakuten's $45 deal, which has already sold out.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a mix of old and new -- long-time players, for example, will remember squad leader Captain Price -- but combined with new gameplay elements and an all-new story.

This time out, you're playing in current-day settings against the backdrop of Middle East politics and terrorism. In addition to traditional multiplayer modes, the game has an expansive single-player campaign and a new two-on-two Gunfight mode, not to mention a vast 100-player Ground War.

If you haven't seen it yet, you can whet your appetite by watching the trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

