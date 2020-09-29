Not all Amazon Prime Day deals are online deals. Turns out the company has actual physical stores as well. (Who knew, right?) And if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, you have the opportunity to score some free money -- after a fashion -- by stepping foot into those storefronts.
For example, visit your local Whole Foods between now and Oct. 14 and spend at least $10, making sure to scan your Prime code at checkout. You'll automatically receive a $10 credit to use on Prime Day (Oct. 13 and 14). This works if you're ordering online from Whole Foods as well.
This isn't your only option. In fact, Amazon will let you earn as much as $50 to spend on Prime Day -- one $10 credit at a time. Here are your other potential destinations:
- Visit an Amazon Fresh store. At checkout, use the QR code in the Fresh In-Store section of the Amazon app.
- Visit an Amazon Go store or Amazon Go Grocery. To enter the store, use the Amazon Go app or Amazon mobile app tied to your Amazon Prime account.
- Visit an Amazon 4-star store and use your Prime account at checkout.
- Visit an Amazon Books or Amazon Pop Up and use your Prime account at checkout.
And while we're on the subject of "free money," if you sign up for an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, you'll get a $100 Amazon gift card. The no-annual-fee Visa also pays you 5% back on just about everything you buy from Amazon (and Whole Foods).
To learn more about all this, check out Amazon's Spend $10, Get $10 blog post.
CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.
Discuss: Prime Day deal: 5 ways to spend $10 at Amazon and get $10 from Amazon
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.