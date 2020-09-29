Prime Day deal: 5 ways to spend $10 at Amazon and get $10 from Amazon

Amazon

Not all Amazon Prime Day deals are online deals. Turns out the company has actual physical stores as well. (Who knew, right?) And if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, you have the opportunity to score some free money -- after a fashion -- by stepping foot into those storefronts.

For example, visit your local Whole Foods between now and Oct. 14 and spend at least $10, making sure to scan your Prime code at checkout. You'll (Oct. 13 and 14). This works if you're ordering online from Whole Foods as well.

This isn't your only option. In fact, Amazon will let you earn as much as $50 to spend on Prime Day -- one $10 credit at a time. Here are your other potential destinations:

Visit an . At checkout, use the QR code in the Fresh In-Store section of the Amazon app.

Visit an . To enter the store, use the Amazon Go app or Amazon mobile app tied to your Amazon Prime account.

Visit an and use your Prime account at checkout.

Visit an or and use your Prime account at checkout.

And while we're on the subject of "free money," if you sign up for an , you'll get a $100 Amazon gift card. The no-annual-fee Visa also pays you 5% back on just about everything you buy from Amazon (and Whole Foods).

To learn more about all this, check out Amazon's Spend $10, Get $10 blog post.

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

