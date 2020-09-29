CNET también está disponible en español.

Prime Day deal: 5 ways to spend $10 at Amazon and get $10 from Amazon

Shop in physical stores and you can score up to $50 in Prime Day credits.

amazon-spend-10-get-10

There are multiple stores that can earn you a $10 Prime Day credit when you spend at least $10.

 Amazon

Not all Amazon Prime Day deals are online deals. Turns out the company has actual physical stores as well. (Who knew, right?) And if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, you have the opportunity to score some free money -- after a fashion -- by stepping foot into those storefronts.

For example, visit your local Whole Foods between now and Oct. 14 and spend at least $10, making sure to scan your Prime code at checkout. You'll automatically receive a $10 credit to use on Prime Day (Oct. 13 and 14). This works if you're ordering online from Whole Foods as well.

This isn't your only option. In fact, Amazon will let you earn as much as $50 to spend on Prime Day -- one $10 credit at a time. Here are your other potential destinations:

And while we're on the subject of "free money," if you sign up for an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, you'll get a $100 Amazon gift card. The no-annual-fee Visa also pays you 5% back on just about everything you buy from Amazon (and Whole Foods).

To learn more about all this, check out Amazon's Spend $10, Get $10 blog post.

See also
Now playing: Watch this: Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know
2:20

