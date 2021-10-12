Pokemon Go Altered Forme Giratina: Best counters, weaknesses and moves

Pokemon Go players have another chance to catch Altered Forme Giratina. The legendary ghost/dragon Pokemon is appearing as a five-star raid boss from Oct. 12-22, and you'll even be able to encounter a Shiny variant while it's in raids. Here are some tips to help you beat and catch Altered Forme Giratina before it leaves the game again.
Giratina weaknesses
Regardless of which form it takes, Giratina is a ghost/dragon type, which gives it weaknesses to dark, fairy, ice and other ghost and dragon Pokemon. Dark and fairy types in particular will be the most effective against Giratina, as they resist ghost- and dragon-type attacks, respectively, which will help them last longer in battle.
Dragon and ghost Pokemon will also be helpful against Giratina, as they're some of the best attackers in the game. However, keep in mind that these Pokemon are weak against their own types, so any that you use against Giratina will take super-effective damage in return.
Best Giratina counters
Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use against Giratina:
Dark
- Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Crunch
- Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch
- Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Weavile: Snarl, Avalanche
- Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Zoroark: Snarl, Foul Play
Ice
- Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche
- Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche
Fairy
- Clefable: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Alolan Ninetales: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Granbull: Charm, Play Rough
- Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Togekiss: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Sylveon: Charm, Moonblast
Ghost
- Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball
- Banette: Hex, Shadow Balls
- Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball
Dragon
- Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor
- Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor
- Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor
- Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage
Best moves for Altered Forme Giratina
Altered Forme Giratina's stats are geared more toward defense than Origin Forme Giratina, so this form isn't quite as strong. That said, it can still pack a punch, particularly when it uses ghost- and dragon-type attacks. To make the most out of the monster offensively, you'll want to teach it the Fast Attack Shadow Claw and the Charged Attack Dragon Claw.
Altered Forme Giratina will be available in raids until 10 a.m. local time on Oct. 22. You can catch up on all the other events and activities going on in the game this month in our Pokemon Go October events roundup.