Pokemon Go Altered Forme Giratina: Best counters, weaknesses and moves

Pokemon Go players have another chance to catch Altered Forme Giratina. The legendary ghost/dragon Pokemon is appearing as a five-star raid boss from Oct. 12-22, and you'll even be able to encounter a Shiny variant while it's in raids. Here are some tips to help you beat and catch Altered Forme Giratina before it leaves the game again.

Giratina weaknesses

Regardless of which form it takes, Giratina is a ghost/dragon type, which gives it weaknesses to dark, fairy, ice and other ghost and dragon Pokemon. Dark and fairy types in particular will be the most effective against Giratina, as they resist ghost- and dragon-type attacks, respectively, which will help them last longer in battle.

Dragon and ghost Pokemon will also be helpful against Giratina, as they're some of the best attackers in the game. However, keep in mind that these Pokemon are weak against their own types, so any that you use against Giratina will take super-effective damage in return.

Best Giratina counters

Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use against Giratina:

Dark

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Crunch

Snarl, Crunch Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

Bite, Crunch Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Snarl, Dark Pulse Weavile: Snarl, Avalanche

Snarl, Avalanche Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Snarl, Dark Pulse Zoroark: Snarl, Foul Play

Ice

Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Powder Snow, Avalanche Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Fairy

Clefable: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Charm, Dazzling Gleam Alolan Ninetales: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Charm, Dazzling Gleam Granbull: Charm, Play Rough

Charm, Play Rough Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Charm, Dazzling Gleam Togekiss: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Charm, Dazzling Gleam Sylveon: Charm, Moonblast

Ghost

Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Lick, Shadow Ball Banette: Hex, Shadow Balls

Hex, Shadow Balls Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Dragon

Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Dragon Tail, Outrage Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Dragon Tail, Outrage Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Dragon Tail, Outrage Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage

Best moves for Altered Forme Giratina

Altered Forme Giratina's stats are geared more toward defense than Origin Forme Giratina, so this form isn't quite as strong. That said, it can still pack a punch, particularly when it uses ghost- and dragon-type attacks. To make the most out of the monster offensively, you'll want to teach it the Fast Attack Shadow Claw and the Charged Attack Dragon Claw.

Altered Forme Giratina will be available in raids until 10 a.m. local time on Oct. 22. You can catch up on all the other events and activities going on in the game this month in our Pokemon Go October events roundup.