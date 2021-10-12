William Shatner space trip: How to watch Merck seeks FDA authorization for COVID-19 pill Elk freed of tire around neck Superman's son comes out as bisexual Giant 'mystery creature' in Red Sea Google Doodle celebrates Helena Modrzejewska

Pokemon Go Altered Forme Giratina: Best counters, weaknesses and moves

Giratina returns to Pokemon Go from Oct. 12-22. Here are some tips to help you beat and catch the legendary ghost Pokemon.

pokemon-go-altered-giratina

You can encounter Giratina in its Altered Forme in five-star raids from Oct. 12-22.

 Niantic

Pokemon Go players have another chance to catch Altered Forme Giratina. The legendary ghost/dragon Pokemon is appearing as a five-star raid boss from Oct. 12-22, and you'll even be able to encounter a Shiny variant while it's in raids. Here are some tips to help you beat and catch Altered Forme Giratina before it leaves the game again.

Giratina weaknesses

Regardless of which form it takes, Giratina is a ghost/dragon type, which gives it weaknesses to dark, fairy, ice and other ghost and dragon Pokemon. Dark and fairy types in particular will be the most effective against Giratina, as they resist ghost- and dragon-type attacks, respectively, which will help them last longer in battle. 

Dragon and ghost Pokemon will also be helpful against Giratina, as they're some of the best attackers in the game. However, keep in mind that these Pokemon are weak against their own types, so any that you use against Giratina will take super-effective damage in return.

Best Giratina counters

Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use against Giratina:

Dark

  • Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Crunch
  • Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch
  • Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse
  • Weavile: Snarl, Avalanche
  • Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse
  • Zoroark: Snarl, Foul Play

Ice

  • Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche
  • Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Fairy

  • Clefable: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
  • Alolan Ninetales: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
  • Granbull: Charm, Play Rough
  • Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
  • Togekiss: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
  • Sylveon: Charm, Moonblast

Ghost

  • Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball
  • Banette: Hex, Shadow Balls
  • Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
  • Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Dragon

  • Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor
  • Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage
  • Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage
  • Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage
  • Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor
  • Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor
  • Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage

Best moves for Altered Forme Giratina

Altered Forme Giratina's stats are geared more toward defense than Origin Forme Giratina, so this form isn't quite as strong. That said, it can still pack a punch, particularly when it uses ghost- and dragon-type attacks. To make the most out of the monster offensively, you'll want to teach it the Fast Attack Shadow Claw and the Charged Attack Dragon Claw.

Altered Forme Giratina will be available in raids until 10 a.m. local time on Oct. 22. You can catch up on all the other events and activities going on in the game this month in our Pokemon Go October events roundup.