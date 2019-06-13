Pluto TV brings free streaming network to Comcast's Xfinity X1 cable boxes

Pluto TV

Pluto TV, the free streaming service found on Samsung, Sony and Vizio TVs, is expanding. In a new partnership announced Thursday, the service will now be available on Comcast's Xfinity X1 cable box.

The streaming service was already available on the cable provider's Xfinity Flex, a $5 per month streaming box that doesn't include a cable subscription.

The now Viacom-owned Pluto TV offers over 130 "channels" on its free service, though unlike rival streaming TV services such as Sling TV, DirecTV Now and YouTube TV it lacks many traditional live television channels such as ESPN or CNN as well as broadcast channels ABC, NBC, Fox and CBS.

As one of the largest cable providers in the US with just under 21 million residential cable subscribers, however, the addition of Comcast could be a boon for getting the streaming service in front of more eyeballs.

"The launch of Pluto TV on Xfinity X1 is a pivotal moment for Pluto TV, expanding our reach to a whole new audience in search of free streaming entertainment," Tom Ryan, CEO and co-founder of Pluto TV, said in a statement.