Oprah's favorite food, drink & kitchen things on Amazon for 2019

Amazon

Oprah's favorite things on Amazon for 2019 are here, and we want pretty much all of them. But we don't have Oprah's budget, so we've picked some specific wishlist items mostly focused on food, drink and kitchen goodies.

Oprah's annual list of favorite things has historically contained a lot of bougie items we could only dream of purchasing for our friends and family (or ourselves for that matter). From a diamond watch to a seven-day Royal Caribbean cruise -- not to mention the whole "You get a car! You get a car!" thing -- some of Oprah's fabulous gift picks have been out of reach for us regular people. But this year, as in 2018, even Oprah's caught the online shopping bug. She's curated a list of her favorite Amazon products for 2019, and we've combed through her faves to curate our top items.

There are lots of other Oprah-approved things to check out, including super fancy soap, an adult paint-by-numbers kit (as in, it's sophisticated, not scandalous), fuzzy slippers, minimalist puzzles and Lady Gaga's shimmery makeup line. We can't cover -- or afford -- everything, so we've divided Oprah's food, drink and kitchen picks into a handful of categories: eco-friendly finds, ready-to-eat treats, time for a drink and kitchen gadgets and home goods.

Eco-friendly finds

Sustainability is more than a trend, but we're glad to see celebs stumping for it.

Amazon Oprah says: "A little birdie named Adam Glassman told me some New York City coffee shops suggest that customers bring their own reusable mug. That was news to me. What isn't news is the colossal amount of plastic littering our planet. So I approve of this dishwasher-safe cup as a woke way to wake up." Same. A reusable coffee cup is a must for us, and these come in bright colors with a simple, clean design, plus a no-drip lid.

Amazon Oprah says: "I was struck by activist Tererai Trent's passion both times she came on my show. What does that have to do with these rainbow bottles? Proceeds support her efforts to give children in her native Zimbabwe access to quality education." As with coffee cups, so with water bottles. Reusable is the way to go, and these rainbow-patterned bottles are gorgeous. They also have a silicone sealing ring so they won't leak in your bag.

Amazon Oprah says: "These see-through glass straws are easy to clean (thanks to a very slender brush), color-coded (so your guests won't accidentally swap sips) and long lasting (so you won't contribute to bursting landfills)." Straws can and should be sustainable too. If you're not a fan of the feel of glass, see some of our picks for best reusable straws in a range of materials.

Amazon Oprah says: "Reusable totes in festive patterns like plaids and florals? Sustainability never looked so good!" We love reusable bags for grocery shopping, day trips, farmers' markets visits and more. And since they fold up so small, you can stash them anywhere: In a purse, in your glove compartment or in your desk drawer. So you may as well get more -- all the pretty colors and patterns make it hard to resist anyway.

Ready-to-eat treats

Oprah's favorite food things.

Amazon Oprah says: "What can I say? The packaging is cool, the hot sauce is sublime! I live for the black truffle version, but this white-truffle-infused limited release is slightly sweet, slightly exotic and every bit as delicious. Put it on everything. Give it to everyone." Honestly, we bought the black truffle version immediately after seeing Oprah's endorsement last year, and she was right -- it's delicious. So this one is already on its way for comparison and is a great gift for any hot sauce fan you know.

Amazon Oprah says: "Hello, I'm Oprah, and I'm a truffaholic. This grouping of black truffle linguine, risotto, oil, salt, glaze and mushroom sauce in a distressed-wood tray is a dream gift for anyone who shares my weakness." It's always good to admit you have a problem, though in this case, the only cure is more truffles. You're not hurting anyone anyway, except maybe your wallet. This gift set is still more affordable than most whole truffles, so go ahead and splurge on someone special (which may be yourself).

Amazon Oprah says: "We know grapeseed oil is healthy for cooking -- and now it's bringing the flavor, too! These are infused with roasted garlic, white truffle, lemon, basil or chili, making them perfect for marinades, drizzles, dips and dressings." Follow Oprah's lead here and use these in heat-free applications, since cooking with them will likely destroy or mask their flavors. Highlight them with simple salads, marinated mozzarella and with bread, of course.

Amazon Oprah says: "Need more fun on your bun? These mustards -- in classic, jalapeno and sweet and hot -- will make ketchup and mayo head for the back of the fridge." We say, you can't have too many mustards knocking around your condiment shelf. And these are ideal stocking stuffers for anyone who agrees.

Amazon Oprah says: "The only thing as gorgeous as this tin is what's inside: milk and Belgian dark chocolate–covered caramels made with French sea salt." Salted caramel will never not taste amazing, especially paired up with chocolate. These would be a great host or hostess gift, if you can resist eating them yourself.

Amazon Oprah says: "Whether you serve this combo of satiny smoked salmon and gravlax with blini and creme fraiche or bagels and cream cheese, this birchwood box of lox is a luxurious addition to any get-together at the holidays and beyond." A box of lox! Give this as a gift or lean on it to anchor a fabulous holiday brunch spread.

Amazon Oprah says: "This 20-pretzel set with three types of heat-and-eat soft pretzels, three flavors of salt and Everything seasoning will thrill all who still believe in carbs." You knew bread was going to show up on this list in some form, but soft pretzels are a delightful surprise -- and would be even better gift-wrapped!

Amazon Oprah says: "Show me someone who thinks Idaho is all about potatoes and Hemingway, and I'll show you someone who's never experienced swoonworthy pies -- like strawberry vanilla bean and salted caramel apple -- that the Piedaho company bakes and ships." There is zero shame in mail order baked goods. But there is also a blackberry pie with fresh thyme crust on offer from Piedaho. So you know what to do.

Amazon Oprah says: "Sugar was never my thing, which is why I fell for Gwendolyn Rogers's crumb cakes. In flavors like maple walnut or blueberry, they're moist, old-fashioned, sweet but not overly and pretty in pink -- the color of her signature box." Look, you can't have too many desserts at a holiday dinner, so if you can't decide between the pies and this cake, don't.

Amazon Oprah says: "Give the gift of a kitchen rejuvenation! Any cook worth her salt will love this impressive 18-piece collection of spices that are roasted, ground and packed to order in delightfully decorative tins." Perfect for someone just starting out in their own kitchen (or lucky enough to have a second kitchen to outfit), this set includes garlic, Kashmiri chili powder, crushed red pepper, ground cinnamon, smoked paprika, cumin seed, oregano, rosemary, cloves, turmeric, granulated onion, dark chili powder, ground yellow mustard, green cardamom powder, coriander seed, herbs de provence, fennel seed and ground ginger, all in charming, colorful tins.

Time for a drink

For those who are into cocktails, tea and wine.

Amazon Oprah says: "I'm lucky to have my house manager Eddie mixing fresh cocktails for me, but this mechanical bartender is a great backup. Fill the canisters with your favorite spirits, pop in a flavored capsule for drinks like margaritas and old-fashioneds and you'll be sipping pretty in no time." If only we could all have a personal bartender or house manager… or even afford to spend $350 on a cocktail maker. Put it on your wish list if you're feeling lucky (the robo-bartender, not the house manager). But if both are a bit out of reach, try the next item on for size instead.

Amazon Oprah says: "I love an infused cocktail, don't you? This decanter lets you flavor your favorite spirits with practically any ingredient -- I'm talking lime, basil, watermelon -- for a bar-worthy beverage you can enjoy in a bathrobe." We love playing around with homemade infusions and this decanter is an especially sleek and chic way to do it. It also comes with matte black and stainless steel stoppers, and can be used for non-alcoholic infusions for mocktails too.

Amazon Oprah says: "The Rabbit is reproducing: Place this black and gold beauty atop a wine bottle, and simply press down for it to automatically extract corks. I'd give this to someone along with a favorite vintage for a toast with the most." We like Oprah's style (clearly). This makes opening a bottle of wine easy for anyone, and the black and gold design is perfectly festive. It's a great tool for parties and an even better gift bundled with a bottle.

Amazon Oprah says: "What makes this set of six turmeric chai teas -- blended with fruits, herbs and spices -- the ultimate magic potion? Part of the profits go to educating children of the tea growers in India. I'll sip to that!" We love a good cup of tea and gifts that give back, so this is a no-brainer. Plus, we're excited to see one of the blends includes moringa, which we've experimented with before.

Kitchen gadgets and home goods

For those in need of new or upgraded equipment, plus a few travel and entertaining essentials.

Amazon Oprah says: "What's cooking? Potentially everything. This versatile pressure cooker can braise beef, steam zucchini and make rice and even cakes in less time than it takes to coax your kids downstairs for supper." It's easy to forget that Instant Pot is not the only name in pressure cookers, but here's one alternative. It has all the functions you'd expect (including a yogurt setting), and it comes with lots of extras, including a tempered glass lid for when you want to slow cook, two egg racks or steaming trivets, a ladle, rice paddle, extra silicone sealing ring (smells can get trapped, so this is a nice touch), stainless steel steaming basket and silicone cooking mitts.

Amazon Oprah says: "I love a soulful bowl of soup, whether chunky or smooth -- which is why I'm a fan of this blender that can not only crush ice and fruit into silky smoothies, but can also cook soup and melt cheese for fondue thanks to a built-in heater." Clearly, it's the heating function that really makes this blender special -- homemade tomato soup has never been easier (ditto butternut squash soup).

Amazon Oprah says: "No kitchen is complete without a striking set of knives, and these stainless steel blades with handles in head-turning green, red and blue definitely make the cut." We couldn't agree more, and we love that this set pares it down to the essentials: A chef's knife, serrated knife, paring knife, shears and steel, plus a knife block that looks good sitting on the counter.

Amazon Oprah says: "You don't need to understand the technology behind these easy-to-clean pans to be down with their supreme nonstickness, which allows you to braise and brown using minimal butter or oil. Healthier home cooking? So hot." Though nonstick, these are allegedly safe to use with metal utensils and work with induction cooktops, so pretty perfect for anyone who needs a new cookware set.

Amazon Oprah says: "These seven-inch stoneware pots can travel straight from oven to table. Place a wheel of brie inside, bake till bubbly and voila: You've got a gooey treat for friends (or, let's be real, just you) to dig into." "Brie bakers" veers hard into precious single-use kitchen gadgetry, but these are adorable and are sure to get a ton of use during holiday party season. And as with those cute mini cast-iron skillets, we're sure there are lots of other things to do with them… we'll just have to get some and find out. They come in pairs -- one for you, one for your favorite cheesy friend.

Amazon Oprah says: "When you're busy Christmas morning with nonstop pancake-flipping and bacon-sizzling for hungry houseguests, you'll be grateful to have this stainless steel stovetop plugged in next to your range." What Oprah said. Griddles are also perfect for french toast, grilled cheese, smash burgers and other delicious dishes, but if you can't afford this Cadillac-of-the-kitchen model, this $32 version has many seals of approval on Amazon (just not Oprah's).

Amazon Oprah says: "If you can't visit an ash or cedar forest or a lush patch of basil, bring those intoxicating scents inside in the form of posh hand-poured candles. Warning: May cause guests to linger deep into the night." When entertaining, we generally avoid scented candles (since they compete with the food), but a basil scent might just work. Or wait to light your candle until the air has cleared (the table too) and everyone is lounging around with drinks in the living room.

Amazon Oprah says: "Your fireplace doesn't have to be located in a mahogany-paneled library to deserve a nearly foot-tall glass match cloche (complete with a striking strip on the side) in handsome colors like moss and smoke." Is there a classier way to light your candles? (In a mahogany-paneled room or otherwise.)

Amazon Oprah says: "It's a scarf! It's a shawl! It's a soft, snuggly travel blanket that lets you avoid those flimsy ones on airplanes!" If you're traveling by plane, train or car this holiday season, this faux cashmere wrap is basically the perfect adult security blanket to get you through even the worst of it. But it also works for cuddling on the couch or napping off Thanksgiving dinner.