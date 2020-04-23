Nextdoor app teams up with Walmart to make it easier to help your neighbors get groceries

Nextdoor

The Nextdoor app has announced partnering with Walmart on a program called "Neighbors Helping Neighbors." It's set to make it easier for neighbors to help each other grab groceries or other household and medical items from Walmart during the spread of COVID-19. Nextdoor users will be able to request assistance through the app and on Nextdoor.com -- and those able to head to the stores can offer to help.

"This support network makes it easier for vulnerable community members to coordinate the pickup and delivery of their groceries, medications and other essentials with a neighbor who is already planning a shopping trip to their local Walmart store, completely contact-free," Nextdoor said Thursday.

To take part, just click on the "Groups" tab on Nextdoor. Nearby Walmart stores will be pinned at the top of the page, and you can send a message in the group feed to say you want to help someone, or you need help.

According to Nextdoor, it's seen a seven-fold increase in people joining groups to help each other in the last few weeks.

