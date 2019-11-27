CNET también está disponible en español.

Newegg Black Friday 2019 deals: Get this 65-inch LG C9 OLED TV for $1,699

Available now: The best price on the TV with the best image quality.

Newegg continues to bring it for Black Friday. During the past week, the online-only retailer has churned out some spectacular deals on gaming laptops, components and TVs, many of which quickly sold out -- but have now returned, on the day before Thanksgiving. 

Newegg is still showing the best prices we've ever seen on the amazing LG C9 OLED TV -- $1,699 for the 65-inch model and $3,699 for the 77-inch version. (Note that Newegg is not an authorized LG reseller and these sets may not be covered under the manufacturer's warranty. As always: caveat emptor.) If you're in the market for the TV with the best image quality, this may be your Black Friday moment.

We're also seeing terrific prices and restocks of deals that were previously sold out on headphones, speakers and a range of other gear. Check them out below.

How Newegg's sale will work

  • Some current deals are only available for a limited time.  
  • Main sale prices came online at Newegg.com at 12 a.m. PT on Monday, Nov. 25.
  • New deals will be added on Wednesday, Nov. 27 and again on Friday, Nov. 29.
  • And another batch of deals will launch at Newegg's Cyber Monday site on Dec. 1. That sale is scheduled to run through Dec. 8.
LG C9 OLED TV (65-inch): $1,699

The LG C9 OLED TV has better image quality than any television we've ever tested. What else is there to say? And Newegg has the best price we've seen anywhere -- $1,699 for the 65-inch model. This will sell out fast. (Note that Newegg is not an authorized LG reseller and these sets may not be covered under the manufacturer's warranty. As always: caveat emptor.) Read our LG C9 OLED TV review.

$1,699 at Newegg

LG C9 OLED TV (77-inch): $3,699

The bigger set and the bigger deal. This model was on sale yesterday for closer to $4,000. Now back down to the lowest price we've seen. (Note that Newegg is not an authorized LG reseller and these sets may not be covered under the manufacturer's warranty. As always: caveat emptor.)

$3,699 at Newegg

Sennheiser M2 IEi headphones: $35

A textbook Black Friday deal: The Sennheiser M2 earbuds are a few years old, but deliver good audio quality at a bargain bin price. Read our Sennheiser M2 review.

$35 at Newegg

JBL Control Xstream wireless speakers: $180

We haven't tested these speakers, but JBL generally makes great products. And this is a head-turning price -- about $300 under what you'll find anywhere else for these wireless speakers. 

$180 at Newegg

MSI GL65 with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660: $799 (after rebate)

Newegg's configuration features a ninth-gen Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. This deal, which includes a $250 discount and a $100 rebate, is Black Friday paydirt.  Read our MSI GL65 Stealth review.

$799 at Newegg

Acer Predator Helios gaming laptop: $1,400

Acer packs a lot of unique features into the midpriced Predator Helios. Newegg has slashed $300 from a higher-end configuration. With this deal, you get a 15.6-inch display, a six-core Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 with 6GB of DDR5 RAM, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Pretty nice. Read our Acer Predator Helios 300 review.

$1,400 at Newegg

MSI GL65 with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti: $799

This souped up configuration -- with the Core i7 processor and Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU -- is a killer deal.  Read our MSI GL65 Stealth review.

$800 at Newegg

Asus ROG G703: $2,390

This is an impossibly good deal on a monster G703 configuration featuring a 17-inch 144Hz FHD display, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 and eighth-gen Intel Core i9 processor. This desktop-caliber behemoth has a more straightforward design that its alter ego -- the Asus Mothership -- but just as much firepower. Read our Asus ROG G703 preview.

$2,390 at Newegg

Dell Vostro 15: $999

Dell's Vostro line is designed for business folks -- but this loaded configuration would let you interrupt the workday for some gaming. After an $820 discount, you get an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce MX130 graphics card for $999. 

$999 at Newegg

Lenovo 17-inch IdeaPad: $740 (Update: Sold out)

Another solid deal from Newegg for Black Friday. This super-sized Lenovo laptop comes equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and 1TB hard drive combo and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 GPU.

$740 at Newegg

Lenovo Legion Y545: $900 (Update: Sold out)

This 15.6-inch gaming machine from Lenovo has been making the Black Friday rounds. Newegg has a nice entry-level configuration featuring an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD (plus a 1TB hard drive) -- for $900. Read our Lenovo Legion Y545 review.

$900 at Newegg

Lenovo 15.6-inch IdeaPad: $899 (Update: Sold out)

This touchscreen-enabled laptop doubles as a tablet and comes with some dynamite specs. You get a quad-core Intel Core i7 CPU, 20GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and 1TB hard drive combo and an Nvidia GeForce MX230 graphics card.

$899 at Newegg
