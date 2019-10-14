Netflix will stop working on older Roku devices in December

Sarah Tew / CNET

Netflix will no longer be available on certain older Roku devices after Dec. 1, according to a Roku representative.

Because of "technical limitations," the models that'll lose Netflix support include the Roku 2050X, Roku 2100X, Roku 2000C, Roku HD Player, Roku SD Player, Roku XR Player and Roku SD Player, the representative said Monday.

Cord Cutters News earlier reported the news, saying users began to be notified last week.