NCAA cancels March Madness amid coronavirus pandemic

Nicole Fridling/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the US, the NCAA has decided to cancel its annual men's and women's March Madness college basketball tournaments.

The news comes after several top college conference tournaments were canceled, and after several major professional sports leagues, including the NBA, NHL, MLS and MLB, decided to suspend or postpone their seasons. Two NBA players on the Utah Jazz, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, have tested positive for coronavirus.

The spread of the virus has wreaked havoc on the stock market and caused cities and companies around the country to shut down offices, schools and public gatherings in a bid to contain the illness.

A number of films, including Fast and Furious 9 and A Quiet Place Part 2, have also postponed their scheduled openings amid the outbreak.

Now playing: Watch this: Pandemic: Here's what's changed about the coronavirus

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.